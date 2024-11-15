University of the Arts London appoints fashion and creative leaders as ambassadors

University of the Arts London (UAL) has announced the appointment of ten new high-profile ambassadors from the fashion and creative industries. The lineup includes renowned names such as accessories designer Anya Hindmarch and artist Es Devlin, who will leverage their expertise and networks to support UAL's mission of nurturing the next generation of creative talent.

Hindmarch, who was awarded a Damehood in 2024 for her contributions to fashion and business, will join the group alongside other industry leaders like advertising pioneer Sir John Hegarty and Rosewood Placemaker founder Johanna Ho.

The ambassadors, who come from diverse creative backgrounds, will work closely with UAL to provide valuable opportunities for students and faculty, while also advocating for the university and expanding its global reach.

David Isaac CBE, Chair of Governors at UAL, emphasized the significance of this initiative, stating, "These exceptional individuals are not just industry leaders; they are passionate advocates for the creative industries, who will draw on their expertise to work closely with UAL to help empower the next generation of creative professionals."

The appointment of these influential figures underscores UAL's commitment to fostering strong connections between academia and the creative sectors, ensuring its students are well-equipped to make a meaningful impact in their respective fields.