Unveiling the Graduates 2024 collection: Academy of Art University

As the class of 2024 completes their academic journey in becoming fashion professionals, Academy of Art University recently showcased the graduates' final collections with huge success. Stepping into the fashion industry, those collections play a crucial role for graduates to expand their network and share their work.

As the international B2B network, FashionUnited aims to promote emerging designers, like the graduates of Academy of Art University to connect them with professionals in the industry. The dedicated section enables rising talents to present their work, giving as much visibility as possible to this upcoming and talented generation of the fashion industry.

The images below include looks from the collection of the Academy of Art University students that was presented during the show.

Check the Lookbook for more images Designers: Joey LeDoux,Joyanne Li, Haydee Quesedo, Pin Jen Chu, Mercedes Sheybani, Muskan Bhardwaj, Johnny Un, Jagmehak Mandhan, Ekko Lin Shi, Ciana Gong, Ethan Brown, Siwen Wang, Alysia Chang, Nadine Waack, Nina Huanyu, Mengshan Wei

A look by Ethan Brown Academy of Art University fashion graduation show 2024. Credits: Image courtesy of Academy of Art University.

A look by Jagmehak Mandhan Academy of Art University fashion graduation show 2024. Credits: Image courtesy of Academy of Art University.

A look by Haydee Quesedo, Pin Jen Chu and Mercedes SheybaniAcademy of Art University fashion graduation show 2024. Credits: Image courtesy of Academy of Art University.