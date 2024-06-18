Unveiling the Graduates 2024 collection: Amsterdam Fashion Academy

As the class of 2024 completes their academic journey in becoming fashion professionals, Amsterdam Fashion Academy recently showcased the graduates' final collections with huge success. Stepping into the fashion industry, those collections play a crucial role for graduates to expand their network and share their work.

As the international B2B network, FashionUnited aims to promote emerging designers, like the graduates of Amsterdam Fashion Academy, to connect them with professionals in the industry. The dedicated section enables rising talents to present their work, giving as much visibility as possible to this upcoming and talented generation of the fashion industry.

The images below include looks from the collection of the Amsterdam Fashion Academy students that was presented during the show.

Check the Lookbook for more images!

Designers: Adian Buys, Amanda Malling, Brage Bye, Briano Brachetti Peretti, Celine van der Horst, Emilija Bilevičiūtė, Francisca Ronah Hop, Joella Veräjänkorva, Josephine Feller, Justine de Riedmatten, Leandro Neufing, Livia Arrigo, Manuela Ayad, Margherita Corrado, Maria Caniné, Oleksandra Nosovska, Paul Verjus, Reema Ali, Sima Kalantarian

Designed by Margherita Corrado Credits: PHOTOGRAPHED BY MAŁGORZATA REJ

Designed by Justine de Riedmatten Credits: PHOTOGRAPHED BY MAŁGORZATA REJ

Designed by Sima Kalantarian Credits: PHOTOGRAPHED BY MAŁGORZATA REJ