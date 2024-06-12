Unveiling the Graduates 2024 collection: Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

As the class of 2024 completes their academic journey in becoming fashion professionals, Fashion Institute of Technology recently showcased the graduates' final collections with huge success. Stepping into the fashion industry, those collections play a crucial role for graduates to expand their network and share their work.

As the international B2B network, FashionUnited aims to promote emerging designers, like the graduates of Fashion Institute of Technology, to connect them with professionals in the industry. The dedicated section enables rising talents to present their work, giving as much visibility as possible to this upcoming and talented generation of the fashion industry.

The images below include looks from the collection of the Fashion Institute of Technology students that was presented during the show.

Check the Lookbook for more images!

Designers:

Abigail Black, Alexandra Cubides, Allison Affenita, Andrea Maris, Anoushka Das, Ashley Plasse, Ava Torley, Benjamin Halunen, Bianca Pasello, Bridgette Schaeffer, Cher Mouradzadegun, Chloe Franzen, Corinna Baker, Duncan Livingston, Eleonora Legawa, Emily Cha, Esther Young, Everette Landers, Fiona Geraghty, Grace Cooper, Hangyeol Kim, Hayden Mullikin, Hunter Oh, Jada Wilkerson, Jingshu Yun, Julia Robin Rutherford, Juyeon Kim, Kaitlyn Rowett, Karen Mibu, Katherine Dunne, Kathyana Rodriguez Collado, Kea Uodom Seng, Keyue Chen, Kimberly Rambarran, Kylee Davis, Lauren Salvia, Leticia Galbis, Liora Brainson, Madeline Hausner, Mai Nanao, Mookie Sauers, Namwoo Kim, Natalie Pitillo, Neslihan Ezgi Kavakkoru, Nicole Gramcko, Nuo Cheng, Olivia Masters, Omer Gal, Panayiota Tsahalis, Rachel Wernher, Riley Grossman, Ryan Depaolo, Sarah Widmann, Sergio Jair Garcia Munoz, Sofie Hultbom, Sophia Martinez, Stella (Yea Eun) Cha, Stephanie She, Sung Hye Park, Tamera Dorcinville, Tamia Veras, Tiffany Gaffney, Vasilisa Khilko, Xinyue Rao, Yilei Qian, Yoojin Min, Yunseo Heo, Zhiman Huang, Zihan Hong

Designer Liora Brainson Credits: Photographed by Michael Loccisano, Getty

Designed by Stephanie She Credits: Photographed by Michael Loccisano, Getty

Designed by Lisbeth Abreu Credits: Photographed by Michael Loccisano, Getty