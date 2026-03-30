Top 300 most popular French fashion brands on Instagram

The French edition of the “FashionUnited Top 300 Instagram Index” highlights the enormous digital reach of the country's fashion industry.

Brands that perform well with multi-brand retailers also dominate online. This ranking shows that French business-to-business (B2B) labels, from denim to high-end streetwear, have a considerable social media reach and inspire an audience of several million people.

The full ranking

Methodology

This ranking includes over 300 B2B fashion brands registered in France in the FashionUnited International Brand Directory. The number of followers was recorded in March 2026 from the Instagram profile pages. The brands are ranked according to their total number of followers. Subsidiary brands that use the same Instagram account as their parent company have been counted twice.

About the FashionUnited Brand Directory

The FashionUnited Brand Directory is the world's most comprehensive database of fashion brands, listing over 5,000 brands from more than 50 countries. Each brand profile contains company information, details about its social media presence and its business sector.

View the various segment and local indexes on the Global Fashion Instagram Index.