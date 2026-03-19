Top 300 most popular UK fashion brands on Instagram

The UK version of ‘FashionUnited Top 300 Instagram Index’ highlights the UK fashion industry’s enormous digital reach. Local brands that perform well at multi-brand retailers also dominate online.

Index shows that UK B2B labels, from denim to high-end streetwear, have an impressive impact on social media and are inspiring an audience of millions. Performance is increasingly driven by a balance between broad reach and highly segmented creator strategies.

The Full Ranking

Methodology

This ranking includes 300+ apparel brands registered in the United Kingdom in the FashionUnited Brand Directory. Follower counts were collected in March 2026 from Instagram profile pages. Brands are ranked by total follower count. Subsidiary brands that share the same Instagram account as their parent company have been deduplicated.

About the FashionUnited Brand Directory

The FashionUnited Brand Directory is the most comprehensive database of fashion brands worldwide, listing over 4,000 brands across more than 50 countries. Each brand profile includes company information, social media presence, and industry classification.

View the various segment and local indexes on the Global FashionUnited Instagram Index