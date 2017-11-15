100 mn pounds Regent Street redevelopment plan confirmed

The Crown Estate has announced plans to redevelop Morley House, a 100 million pounds (131.6 million dollars) mixed retail and residential block at 314-322 Regent Street, north of Oxford Circus. The company said in a statement that the redevelopment forms part of its ongoing 1billion pounds (1.3 billion dollars) regeneration of Regent Street.

Commenting on the plan, Bob Dawson, Head of the Regent Street Portfolio at The Crown Estate, said in a statement: “On-going investments such as Morley House are an important part of our long-term commitment to London’s West End and support our vision to refocus the area north of Oxford Circus around high-quality lifestyle and leisure, complementing the fashion-led offer on the rest of Regent Street.”

The new building is expected to complete in summer 2020 and will deliver 11,000 sq. ft. of retail space and 44 new residential units. Since 2002, The Crown Estate has transformed Regent Street into the world’s most popular retail and leisure destination, boasting an impressive array of flagship stores of brands such as Lululemon, Polo Ralph Lauren, Tory Burch, SpaceNK, and Michael Kors.