2016, the year MatchesFashion.com Christmas sales grew by 82 percent

The world’s second-largest online luxury retailer posted stellar Christmas sales, which increased a whopping 82 percent compared against the same period a year earlier.

MatchesFashion.com reported a 82 percent year-on-year increase in sales for the period covering the six weeks to January, 8 2017. This holidays period was marked by many milestones, as the e-tailer was very busy, taking one order every seven seconds.

According to ´Vogue UK´, much of the growth over the festive period came from the new SS17 collections and from new customers. In this regard, ´The Times´ highlighted how the fashion company recorded its largest ever single transaction on its app, worth 94,000 pounds.

Commenting the results, the company´s executive chairman and co-founder Tom Chapman said the figures reflected “record growth” at the business, which saw its average order value rise by 16 percent and enjoyed significant growth from customers from outside the UK.

“We’ve invested significantly in technology to improve the customer experience and, as we can see, that investment has seen consequent industry leading growth,” said in this regard Ulrich Jerome. The company´s CEO also pointed out that mobile and app sales were “the driving engine” of Matchesfashion’s growth.