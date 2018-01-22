2018, boon for street-active wear hybrid labels

Recent data reveal that in 2018, consumers are buying their workout gear inspired by street culture for prices up to 4x higher than average activewear products.

From data analytics firm Edited explain that there has been a 105 percent increase in new activewear arrivals so far this January compared to the same period in 2017. Much of this wave is traditionally linked to the kick of the year’s customer fitness resolutions.

Edited used its retail analytics platform to review the performance of over 318,000 activewear products and over 12,900 streetwear products online and found out that activewear continues being a big trend in retail.

There’s been a 136 percent increase in street -activewear-blended new product arrivals year-on-year (December 2017 vs. December 2016). “This means that street/urban brands are realising the influence activewear has on customers’ everyday lives just like casual wear and hip hop used to dominate this segment back in 80’s and 90’s,”explained from Edited.

Meanwhile, streetwear brands have gathered momentum through scarcity of product and exclusivity of price point. Adidas By Stella McCartney Z.N.E., Off-white Zipped Sport t Farfetch or Off-White x Timberland being case in point: despite exorbitant pricing, popularity of these brands is further demonstrated by a massive increase in sellouts, which increased by 661 percent in holiday season 2017 (November-December) vs the same period in 2016.

“The rise of streetwear can be attributed to three factors - apparel becoming more casual, hip-hop expanding beyond a subculture, and nostalgia for styles from the ‘80s and ‘90s. Now that activewear and athleisure has evolved into a category in its own right, the melding of streetwear and activewear is an obvious trend that’s also incredibly lucrative for brands and retailers,” highlights Katie Smith, Retail Analysis & Insights Director at Edited.