3D advertising comes to Facebook and Instagram

Taking another step in the direction of the metaverse, Meta, formerly Facebook, has introduced three-dimensional (3D) advertising to its social media platforms, bringing a more interactive way of displaying ads.

Developed in collaboration with e-commerce technology company Vntana, the feature will be available through both Facebook and Instagram and will allow brands to upload existing 3D designs to the platforms.

The feature was initially launched for beauty brands last year, with the new update now supporting apparel, footwear and accessories brands. Viewers will be able to tap and interact with the 3D models shown in the advertisements, given the ability to move the product around to show all angles.

In a release, Vntana co-founder and CEO, Ashley Crowder, said: “3D and augmented reality (AR) technology in online ads is the next frontier for brands looking to connect with the digital consumer and is a great first step into the metaverse.”

Crowder continued: “Collaborating with Meta to offer brands 3D deployment across its advertising platform is another move forward for Vntana to democratise 3D for the retail industry. This technology delivers benefits to both the retailer and the consumer, as it gives the consumer a better understanding of the product.”