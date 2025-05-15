8 Expert tips for a successful transition into luxury

Working in the luxury sector is a goal for many professionals, but a successful transition to a new position in this industry requires careful preparation, a well-defined strategy and a thorough understanding of market expectations. Here is essential advice to make this career change successfully.

One: Understand rules and values of luxury

The luxury industry is based on strong values such as excellence, exclusivity, attention to detail and exceptional customer experience. Before taking up a position, it is essential to immerse oneself in the brand’s culture and fully understand its aesthetic and strategic codes. For example, a candidate wishing to work at Hermès must demonstrate an in-depth knowledge of its artisanal history and its commitment to leather quality. At Chanel, mastering the codes of elegance and haute couture is essential.

Two: Develop expertise and specific skills

Whether you come from another sector or are already in luxury, you must continually improve your skills. Taking courses on luxury management, high-end sales or digital strategy in the sector can give you a competitive advantage. For example, training in luxury marketing will allow you to acquire a better understanding of the expectations of wealthy clients and learn how to design premium experiences.

Three: Value previous experience

It is crucial to make the link between your past experiences and the requirements of the targeted position in luxury. Highlight transferable skills: customer relationship management, sense of service, negotiation, leadership, or mastery of digital tools. A former store manager in retail, for example, will be able to highlight their experience in team management and premium customer relations to apply to Louis Vuitton or Dior.

Four: Adapt personal branding

In luxury, the image you project plays an important role. Your online presence, particularly on LinkedIn, must reflect your understanding of the sector. Publishing analyses on luxury trends, sharing relevant articles or participating in sector events will strengthen your credibility. Thus, a candidate wishing to work in digital for a luxury house can create a blog on the new omnichannel strategies of prestige brands in order to demonstrate their expertise.

5: Build and activate network

Networking is a key to success in this industry, where opportunities are often shared behind closed doors. Participating in trade shows, fashion events, and getting in touch with influential professionals can open many doors. Attending Fashion Week or conferences organised by luxury houses allows you to interact directly with recruiters and decision-makers, which can be decisive in landing a position.

Six: Personalise application and prepare for interview

A standard CV and cover letter are not enough in luxury. It is essential to adapt each application to the targeted company by highlighting a perfect knowledge of the brand and its history. During an interview at Cartier, for example, mentioning your understanding of jewellery expertise and the brand’s inspirations can show your motivation and attention to detail.

Seven: Familiarise yourself with trends and innovations in sector

Luxury is a constantly evolving sector. The impact of digital, corporate social responsibility (CSR), and new consumption trends (second hand, immersive experiences, personalisation) must be part of your monitoring to demonstrate your expertise and adaptability. A knowledge of the eco-responsible initiatives of brands like Stella McCartney or Gucci, for example, can make the difference during an interview, by highlighting your understanding of the current issues in the sector.

Eight: Be patient and persevere

Taking up a position in luxury can take time. Recruitment processes are often long and demanding. It is essential to stay motivated, increase strategic applications and not hesitate to apply for positions that can serve as a springboard towards your final goal. Starting with a sales advisor position in a luxury boutique can be an excellent way to move towards a position in marketing or brand management.

In conclusion, the transition to a new position in luxury requires preparation, a clear strategy and an ability to adapt to the demands of an exclusive and demanding market. By following this advice and illustrating each point with concrete examples, you will increase your chances of joining a luxury house and succeeding in your new professional adventure.