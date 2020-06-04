A-Cold-Wall* to offer grants to black-owned businesses

London-based designer Samuel Ross, founder of high fashion streetwear label, A-Cold-Wall* has launched a 25,000-pound grant fund to support independent black businesses.

Announced on the brand’s Instagram page, A-Cold-Wall* stated that the 25,000-pound fund would be distributed as 10 individual grants, giving black-owned businesses 2,500 pounds each.

There are 10 grant categories for black-owned businesses to apply in, retail and fashion, technology, urban planning, design and engineering, science, education, arts and recreation, agriculture and farming, accommodation and food services, and public administration and safety.

Black-owned businesses that are looking to apply can e-mail the brand at foundation@a-cold-wall.com.

The brand added on Instagram that they are planning these initiatives in “real time” and that the grants would be accessible within a 12 hour to 72 hour window and its team would review and respond to as many people as it can.

In addition, Ross also pledged 10,000 pounds to those organisations and people on the front line supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, as part of his Black Lives Matter financial aid scheme.