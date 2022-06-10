a.k.a Brands appoints Jonathan Yuska as president of Culture Kings US

Jonathan Yuska has been announced as the new president of Culture Kings US, as revealed by brand accelerator group and the company’s owner, a.k.a Brands.

Yuska will report directly to the CEO and co-founder of the Australian streetwear label, Simon Beard, and will be tasked with leading the brand’s continued expansion throughout the US.

To the role, Yuska will bring over 20 years of experience from within a number of global sports brands, including Reebok, Fila and Adidas, for which he was a global head of the brand’s own Mitchell & Ness.

“Jonathan has an extensive, impressive background working with athleticwear and lifestyle brands, and we are confident that he will be an invaluable asset to Culture Kings,” said Simon Beard, in a release.

Beard continued: “We look forward to having Jonathan on board to lead the brand’s growth in the US – both online and in-person with our first flagship store opening in Las Vegas later this year. We know he will be instrumental in scaling our business into a formidable streetwear lifestyle brand globally.”