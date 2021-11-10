a.k.a. Brands reports surging Q3 sales

a.k.a. Brands has reported a 155 percent surge in sales in the third quarter of the year, driven by a strong performance at its Princess Polly brand.

In the three months to September 30, net sales at the San Francisco-based company jumped to 161.8 million dollars, up from 63.3 million dollars a year earlier.

a.k.a. Brands, which debuted on the New York Stock Exchange back in September, said it saw growth across all its brands and regions in the third quarter, led by an acceleration of its Princess Polly brand in the US.

“We are very pleased to have delivered strong results for our first quarter as a public company, fuelled by growth across our diversified portfolio of brands,” said a.k.a. Brands CEO Jill Ramsey in a statement.

She said the company saw a particularly strong sales performance in the US, as well as “solid growth” in Australia, despite Covid-related lockdowns.

Despite the strong sales, a.k.a Brands made a net loss of 9.9 million dollars compared to a profit of 7.1 million dollars a year earlier.

Looking ahead, the company expects full-year net sales of between 550 million dollars and 560 million dollars, and EBITDA of between 60 million dollars and 62 million dollars. Established in 2018, a.k.a. Brands is a global platform of direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands.

Its portfolio also includes Petal & Pup, Rebdolls, Culture Kings, and its most recent acquisition, US men’s streetwear brand Mnml, which it snapped up for 48.6 million dollars last month.