A look at Spanish bridal fashion sector: Conquering overseas and adapting to new times

Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week (BBFW) is gearing up to once again become the epicentre of bridal fashion. Ahead of a new edition (the event runs from April 23 to 27), the event confirmed its role as the leading national showcase for a sector that not only continues to say “yes”, but also demonstrates a powerful, international and transformative industry.

Recent research indicates that the Spanish bridal market experienced a strong resurgence following the pandemic-induced pause. There were more weddings, spending per wedding increased, and younger generations were introducing new priorities and values, placing the sector at a crucial turning point.

FashionUnited was able to observe this evolution at events such as European Bridal Week in Germany, where Spanish groups Pronovias and Rosa Clará are regular attendees. This confirms that the sector was facing 2024 with cautious optimism, buoyed by the recovery and, in some cases, even exceeding pre-pandemic indicators.

In the midst of peak season, we are analysing the economic weight of the bridal fashion industry, its key players, export ambitions and the key factors that will shape bridal fashion heading into 2025.

A specialised sector with a strong economic influence

Despite its specialised nature, bridal fashion plays a crucial role within the Spanish textile industry. In 2022, this segment, which ranges from wedding dresses and occasion wear to accessories, generated a turnover of 1.35 billion euros, representing 0.1 percent of Spain's gross domestic product (GDP).

While not a small sum, it demonstrates the solidity of a highly specialised sector, in which wedding dresses alone account for approximately 13 percent of the total GDP of the textile and clothing industry in Spain.

The BBFW estimated a few years ago that approximately 730 companies operate in the bridal fashion industry in Spain, directly employing more than 13,400 people. Catalonia leads the activity and concentrates 41 percent of national turnover, with epicentres such as Barcelona, home to Pronovias, Rosa Clará and Jesús Peiró. Madrid follows with approximately 25 percent of the national total, and other regions such as Galicia, Andalusia and Valencia stand out for their artisanal approach.

Atelier Eme Spring/Summer 2018, Bridal Fashion. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

In addition to these direct jobs, there are thousands of indirect jobs: suppliers of fabrics, lace makers, external embroidery workshops, distributors, freelance seamstresses, international sellers, and so on. Moreover, if we focus on the entire bridal fashion business, the total impact on employment and the national economy exceeds 4 billion euros per year.

80 percent of wedding dresses are exported

Spain not only dresses its own brides, but also exports bridal fashion, positioning it as a premium product in international markets. In 2022, approximately 920,000 wedding dresses were produced in Spain, around 80 percent of which were destined for export, generating a turnover of 670 million euros.

This figure places Spain as the second largest exporter of wedding dresses worldwide, surpassed only by China in volume. However, it is the undisputed leader in the high-end segment, where design, craftsmanship and textile quality determine the competitive advantage.

Approximately 77 percent of Spanish bridal products are destined for European countries, with Italy, France, Germany, the UK and Portugal being the main destinations. Outside Europe, markets such as the US and Mexico represent a significant share in terms of volume and visibility, particularly in the affordable luxury segment.

Pronovias x Ashley Graham in the US. Credits: Pronovias.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as one of the regions with the greatest growth potential. Japan, South Korea and the countries in Southeast Asia are showing a growing demand for refined, exclusive and high-quality bridal fashion. These are areas where the Spanish offering has a clear competitive advantage. According to data from BBFW 2024, there is also increasing interest from Eastern Europe and Latin America.

What's trending in bridal fashion for 2025?

Since 2022, the number of weddings in Spain has increased, reaching its highest level since 2010. The average budget for these events has also increased, with a higher average cost in 2024. Following the impact of the pandemic, the bridal fashion industry has demonstrated a strong recovery, driven by pent-up demand and a renewed interest in celebrating weddings.

With the arrival of new generations at the altar, where concepts such as endless weddings, pet sitters and content creators play a significant role, the bridal look and the investment in it are also evolving.

According to the Libro Imprescindible de las Bodas, published by Bodas.net in collaboration with professor Carles Torrecilla of Esade and Google, 71 percent of brides still opt for white for their big day, although ivory (21 percent) is becoming more popular each year.

Anne Barge Spring/Summer 2026, Bridal Fashion. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

The V-neck (53 percent), boat neck (16 percent) and sweetheart neckline (8 percent) are the most popular, while the A-line (27 percent) and princess line (26 percent) are the most chosen silhouettes.

Consistency with one's own style is one of the main priorities when choosing the bridal look. Seven in 10 brides say they are looking for an outfit that reflects their everyday aesthetic identity, leaving behind more traditional expectations.

Ines Di Santo Autumn/Winter 2025, Bridal Fashion. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

This paradigm shift is also reflected in the choice of supplier: 92 percent opt for specialised shops, ateliers or designers with whom they identify, seeking personalised proposals that respect their vision.

In economic terms, the average budget for the dress and accessories is 2,320 euros, a figure higher than the 2,150 euros recorded in 2022.

Moreover, the trend of wearing multiple outfits in one day is growing. According to the report, 26 percent of brides-to-be plan to change dresses during the party or adapt their main design to the different moments of the day.

Francesca Miranda Spring/Summer 2026, Bridal Fashion. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

This tendency towards versatility aligns with another emerging trend: the reuse of the wedding dress. Some 29 percent of those surveyed would be willing to adapt the dress for a new occasion, although the majority (71 percent) prefer to keep it as a keepsake or think that the redesign would be complicated.

Viktor&Rolf Spring/Summer 2026, Bridal Fashion. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Men also know what they want. The average budget for the suit remains stable at 1,020 euros and, like the brides, they prefer to go to professionals: 74 percent opt for tailors, designers or specialised shops. In terms of style, the classic suit with a tie or bow tie remains the favourite choice.