A new AI mobile defense targets e-commerce threats

As mobile shopping becomes even more important for fashion and luxury brands, cyber threats targeting mobile apps are growing smarter. At RSAC 2025, security company Appdome introduced MobileBOT Defense, a new AI-powered system designed to protect mobile apps from a wide range of attacks.

Older security tools mainly tried to block brute-force password guessing. But today’s threats—such as deepfake images, face cloning, and mobile malware—are much more advanced. Appdome’s new solution can scan for over 400 types of risks across mobile devices, apps, operating systems and networks, stopping threats before they reach critical parts of a business, like logins, payments, or customer onboarding.

For brands focused on mobile sales, Appdome’s system offers real advantages. It provides deep security without needing complicated changes to their apps or servers. This means companies can quickly strengthen security without slowing down app development or customer experience.

Each app connection can have its own tailored protection, letting businesses defend more carefully against specific risks like fake accounts, session hijacking, or spyware.

With attackers now using AI to carry out highly targeted fraud, brands need defenses that are just as smart. Appdome’s MobileBOT Defense offers a modern approach, helping businesses protect customer trust, reduce fraud, and stay compliant as mobile commerce continues to grow.