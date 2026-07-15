A quarter of US cotton acres now provided through U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol

U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol, the voluntary sustainability program for US cotton growers and traceability platform for all US cotton, has announced that one in four cotton acres now provides field-level data through its scheme.

In a statement, U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol said it has hit a new milestone for supply chain transparency, with 2.34 million planted acres now providing field-level data through its programme for the 2026 crop year, representing nearly a quarter of the 9.85 million total U.S. cotton acres planted this season.

The move reflects the commitment of US cotton growers to responsibly produce cotton, even as they navigate a challenging economic landscape, including fluctuating input costs, unpredictable weather, and shifting market dynamics.

Marjory Walker, co-director of the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol, said: “The growers enrolled in the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol are the foundation of a more transparent and responsible US cotton supply chain.

“Their dedication, especially given the challenges facing the cotton industry this season, is what makes it possible for brands and retailers worldwide to source independently verified, traceable US Cotton and demonstrate meaningful progress against their sustainability commitments.”

The U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol serves both ends of the cotton supply chain. For brands and retailers, the programme’s traceability solution provides the ability to track US Cotton, Protocol Cotton, and now US Regen Cotton, to finished product. For the growers, they gain access to actionable, data-driven insights that help build greater visibility into their environmental footprint, refine farming practices, and improve operational efficiency.

The Trust Protocol currently has more than 2,800 mill and manufacturer members across 56 countries and more than 55 global companies and their brands, including Ralph Lauren, PVH Corp., Walmart, Adidas, Under Armour, Levi’s, Carhartt, and Gymshark.