AAFA and FLA urge interim Bangladesh government to improve worker rights

The American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA) together with the Fair Labor Association (FLA) have issued a joint letter to Bangladesh’s interim government calling on the improvement of worker rights for the country’s garment, footwear and travel goods industries.

In a letter to Mohammad Yunus, chief advisor for the interim government of People’s Republic of Bangladesh, the two organisations first applauded the decision to focus on reforming local labour laws to align with International Labor Organization (ILO) standards.

The letter reads: "As you shepherd Bangladesh through this transition and into a new era, we look forward to working closely with you to ensure that both the protection of workers’ rights and growth of the industry are paramount.

“We fully recognise the important place that Bangladesh holds as the third largest supplier of garments as well as a fast-growing supplier of footwear and travel goods.”

AAFA and FLA go on to say that they believe “favourable trade partnerships” can go much further by continuing to build on mutual respect and support for worker rights, before underlining three steps they urge the government to pursue.

These include releasing those who remain under arrest and face threats of criminal charges from the 2023 protests over minimum wages; implementing a transparent annual minimum wage review mechanism with all stakeholders at the table; and restarting discussions on the Bangladesh Labor Act to bring the law into line with international labour standards.