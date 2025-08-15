AAFA urges Trump administration to add non-cumulative clause for Chinese tariffs

The American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA) has issued a response to President Trump’s executive order extending temporary tariff relief on Chinese imports for another 90 days.

The order, titled “Further Modifying Reciprocal Tariff Rates to Reflect Ongoing Discussions with The People’s Republic of China,” was issued on August 11 and cites ongoing trade talks between the US and Chinese officials as the main reason for the delay, maintaining the current 30 percent baseline rate on retaliatory tariffs against US goods from China.

While the AAFA voiced appreciation for the administration’s continued engagement with China and the extension of the pause to introduce the heightened tariffs, the association also voiced concerns about the continual delay.

“We appreciate the administration’s continued engagement with China and the extension of the pause on heightened tariffs, which will help to avert devastating consequences like product elimination and business closures,” said AAFA President and CEO Steve Lamar in a statement. “However, the constant cycle of deadline delays and vague deal terms has kept American companies and consumers stuck in the same holding pattern since April 1. This pattern has and continues to stifle innovation, strategic decision-making, and long-term growth.”

The AAFA is encouraging Trump’s administration to include a ‘non-stacking provision,’ similar to agreements with Japan and the EU. “Even with the pause on the worst-case rate, a 30 percent tariff on our largest trading partner is still untenably high,” added Lamar.

“We can’t forget that these tariffs are being added on top of existing ones, including the nearly century-old Smoot-Hawley MFN tariffs and the Section 301 tariffs. When stacked on top of these already steep tariffs, it amounts to double taxation on hardworking American families for everyday essentials like clothing and footwear.”

The delay caps months of lobbying by AAFA and industry allies for tariff reduction, arguing that the current policy fails to boost domestic manufacturing or protect the sector’s 3.6 million American jobs. Meanwhile, two key trade programs, the African Growth and Opportunity Act and Haiti’s HOPE/HELP preferences, face a September 30 expiration deadline without congressional renewal.