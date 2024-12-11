Aampe raises 18 million US dollars to scale personalisation

Aampe, the digital personalisation specialist for brands, has raised 18 million US dollars in Series A financing, led by Theory Ventures, to accelerate the adoption of its agentic infrastructure.

The latest funding round, which also included participation from Z47, brings Aampe’s total funding to 27.3 million US dollars, as the San Francisco-based start-up reveals that it has deployed over 100 million “AI agents” to power “the next wave of personalisation for consumer apps”.

Aampe, which works with leading food delivery and on-demand apps in South and Southeast Asia, as well as top sports and fitness apps in Europe and major fintech and entertainment apps in the US, said that its “AI agents” are managing 15-200 billion decisions every week that determine product surface interactions to deliver a more personal experience for each user.

Conventional approaches to personalising digital products have relied on humans manually creating rules and segments to determine what users see and when, requiring teams to manually orchestrate the message or product surface that will best serve the end user’s interests, whether they’re making a purchase, evaluating content options, or trying new features. However, Aampe’s approach, using artificial intelligence (AI) learns from users’ interactions with the app to ensure customers receive content and messaging that is tailored for them.

Rather than using traditional machine learning or generative AI alone, Aampe's infrastructure leverages a subset of AI called reinforcement learning to enable continuous, parallelised experimentation. Each agent learns and adapts in real-time, helping their user manage their attention and make complex choices in a world of material and content abundance. The agents operationalise their decisions by intelligently managing a range of existing product and marketing tools - including data platforms and warehouses, marketing delivery platforms, and product analytics tools, allowing companies to extract more value from their current technology investments.

Paul Meinshausen, chief executive and co-founder of Aampe, said in a statement: "Consumer applications today almost universally look the same to everyone who opens them, with personalisation limited to narrow recommendation feeds.

"We’ve designed and developed infrastructure that enables every aspect of an application to adapt to each user's context and preferences, continuously. Our mission is to fundamentally improve the way users experience digital products."

With the new capital, Aampe is looking to power the next generation of consumer applications through its easy-to-deploy agentic infrastructure to accelerate its growth. As it scales, it plans to double its team by the end of 2025, focusing on helping enterprise customers successfully migrate their workflows and adopt agentic infrastructure into their organisations.