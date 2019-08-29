Abercrombie & Fitch hires senior executives to lead EMEA and APAC regions

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has announced the appointment of two key senior executives to lead its Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions. The company said in a statement that Daniel Le Vesconte and Olga Wu recently joined A&F Co. as Group Vice Presidents, overseeing the company’s EMEA and APAC operations, respectively. These new roles will both report to Kristin Scott, President, Global Brands, and will be responsible for executing the company’s brand strategies to drive growth in their respective local markets.

“As we seek to drive global growth and adapt our playbooks for markets around the world, we’re investing in our international teams to drive further closeness to our customers in every region,” said Fran Horowitz, Chief Executive Officer, Abercrombie & Fitch Co., adding, “We are pleased to welcome Dan and Olga to our A&F team; they each bring deep experience and understanding of consumer behaviour and brand leadership across their respective regions.”

The company added, Le Vesconte joins the company Dr. Martens, where he served as president, EMEA. Prior to Dr. Martens, Le Vesconte worked for a number of global companies including VF Corporation, where he led the Vans and Reef brands’ European market entry and significant growth. He brings more than 25 years of experience managing global consumer brands in Europe.

Wu joins the company from VF Corporation, where she most recently served as general manager of Timberland in China. Prior to VF Corporation, Wu served as managing director of KFC Taiwan. The company said, she brings more than 30 years of experience managing businesses throughout Asia.