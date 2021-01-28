Abercrombie & Fitch names Holly May as Chief Human Resource Officer

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has appointed Holly May as its Chief Human Resources Officer. In this role, the company said, May leads the company’s global human resources function and strategy, including talent management and leadership development, diversity and inclusion, compensation and benefits, and all other facets of organizational, talent and culture building initiatives.

“We are pleased to welcome Holly to Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Her extensive senior HR experience across a diverse group of publicly traded companies makes her a valuable addition to our team,” said Fran Horowitz, Chief Executive Officer at Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

May joins Abercrombie & Fitch Co. from Starbucks, where she served as the senior vice president of global total rewards and service delivery. In that role, she was responsible for consulting with both the Starbucks board of directors and the executive leadership team on the strategic direction of Starbucks’ global compensation and benefits portfolio. She also managed 100+ associates across the company’s global rewards, executive performance management, global mobility and immigration, university recruiting, HR transformation, policy and governance, HR technology, PMO/portfolio delivery, and payroll and tax teams.

Prior to her time at Starbucks, May served in human resources leadership roles of increasing responsibility at ING, Voya Financial, and Visa Inc., including in the areas of HR strategy, HR business partner, diversity and inclusion, and compensation and benefits. May reports to CEO Fran Horowitz in her new position at Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Picture:Abercrombie & Fitch media centre