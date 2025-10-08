Abercrombie & Fitch to open new distribution centre in Ohio

US lifestyle retailer Abercrombie & Fitch (A&F) is set to open a new distribution centre in Ohio as part of an expanded partnership with supply chain and logistics firm Bleckmann.

Set to open in the summer of 2026 in Columbus, the new facility builds on A&F’s long-term growth strategy, strengthening its fulfillment capabilities in the North American region.

In a statement, A&F executive vice president of supply chain and procurement, Larry Grischow, said the centre marks a “significant milestone in the continued enhancement of our operations”.

“This facility will enable us to better meet our customers’ evolving needs by improving efficiency, reducing our delivery times and expanding our capacity,” Grischow added.

The project itself involves a phased implementation plan to support long-term growth, with Bleckmann to also provide a full suite of logistics and supply chain services, such as automation and IT infrastructure.

For Bleckmann, the expanded collaboration reflects a commitment to scalable logistics solutions for global retail brands.

The firm’s CEO, Kurt Pierloot, said the new centre will “not only enhance A&F’s speed to market, but also provide a robust, future-proof solution aligned with their evolving business requirements”.