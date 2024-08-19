Abercrombie Kids expands into wholesale with Haddad Brands deal

Abercrombie Kids, the childrenswear brand of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., is set to enter the wholesale market via a new deal with privately-held licensing firm Haddad Brands. The aim of the partnership is to expand the global reach of the Abercrombie Kids brand through a long-term growth plan that will be driven by Haddad Brands itself.

As such, the company has been tasked with creating new distribution channels for the label and growing the product line by adding infant and toddler categories to the existing assortment for 5 to 14 year olds, which will continue to be designed, produced and sold by A&F Co. via owned-and-operated channels.

The group’s chief executive officer, Fran Horowitz, doubled down on this plan in a press release, where she was quoted as saying: “With our Abercrombie Kids brand, we have created comfortable, high-quality apparel for children that allows them to feel exceptional every day.

“As we work to diversify A&F Co.’s channel mix and drive sustainable, profitable growth, we are thrilled to partner with Haddad Brands to build on our success and create an opportunity to grow the brand in the years ahead by engaging with new customers globally.”

The partnership will begin for the autumn and back-to-school 2025 season, a collection for which will be available in Haddad Brands’ showrooms globally from September.

The president of the licensee, Jack Haddad, added: “We look forward to extending the Abercrombie Kids brand, making the product available to more consumers in the US and worldwide.”