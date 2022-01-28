Abercrombie, Neiman Marcus and VF among top scorers in 2022 Equality Index

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation has released its 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the 20th edition of its report measuring company policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

For this year, the organisation reported a record-breaking 842 businesses that earned a top score of 100, which it has said demonstrates the impact of the CEI.

Among the top scorers, Abercrombie & Fitch, VF Corporation and the Neiman Marcus Group received a perfect score, each being recognised as one of the ‘Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality’.

The CEI is the US’ nationwide survey and report that evaluates corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality, including non-discrimination policies, social responsibility programmes and workplace culture.

The recognition follows a number of initiatives developed by the fashion companies to push the community and its allies. In past years, Abercrombie and Neiman Marcus have both implemented a number of supportive programmes to uplift the community, such as resource groups, educational resources and inclusive partnerships.

In a news release, the organisation’s senior vice president of programmes, research and training, Jay Brown, said the report initially strived to enable LGBTQ+ workers to easier access to policies “needed to thrive and live life authentically”.

Brown added: “We are proud that the CEI paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere.”