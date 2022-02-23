ABG announces partnership with New Guards Group for Reebok in Europe

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) is forming a long-term strategic partnership with New Guards Group, owned by Farfetch, for Reebok’s European businesses, luxury collaborations and premium distribution.

The partnership will mean that brand platform New Guards, which designs, manufactures and distributes luxury fashion, will act as the core operating partner for Reebok across Europe. It will take on Reebok branded retail stores and e-commerce operations and drive wholesale distribution for the sportswear brand.

The agreement includes footwear, sportswear and activewear for men, women and kids, explained ABG in a statement.

In addition, New Guard has also been appointed as the exclusive partner to create, curate and bring-to-market luxury collaborations and to distribute premium Reebok products to leading fashion and speciality accounts in more than 50 countries including the US, Canada, and across Europe.

Jamie Salter, founder, chairman and chief executive of ABG, said: “This is a monumental moment for Reebok and ABG. We are thrilled to partner with New Guards on Reebok’s European distribution and add their expertise in luxury to Reebok.

“As an industry powerhouse, New Guards is a respected authority in fashion and luxury with impressive global technology distribution capabilities. Together, we will elevate Reebok’s legacy of product innovation, introducing game-changing collaborations and distributing premium products to consumers in key markets across the globe.”

The Farfetch-owned group will also work closely with Reebok Design Group (RDG), the Boston-based global design hub for product design, development, and creative direction to drive "a unified brand voice and vision," in a move to further solidify ABG’s global strategy for the sportswear brand.

Davide de Giglio, chairman and chief executive of New Guards Group said: “Reebok is an iconic brand, who has inspired, served, and connected athletes and consumers across the world for generations. At the intersection of sport and culture, it has constantly shaped new expression of style, thru product innovation, creativity and unique collaborations, on all fields.

“We are thrilled to be working with the team at Reebok and to partner with ABG to craft the future journey of the brand through this first-of-its-kind deal. We have so many fresh ideas to infuse into the brand and look forward to the huge potential for growth ahead.”

Nick Woodhouse, president and chief marketing officer at ABG, added: “This partnership is a key pillar of our strategy to expand Reebok’s presence worldwide. New Guards Group is respected within the luxury fashion space, and we are thrilled to welcome their expertise to the Reebok brand with this innovative partnership.”

The agreement becomes effective upon the completed transfer of ownership of the Reebok brand to ABG. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter.