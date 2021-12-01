ABG announces Sparc to take on operations for Reebok in US

Global brand development, marketing and entertainment company Authentic Brands Group (ABG) has finalised a long term partnership with Sparc Group to take on operations for Reebok in the US.

Sparc will oversee Reebok’s sourcing, manufacturing, branded retail stores, ecommerce operations and wholesale distribution in the US. Sparc’s store count will grow to 1,600 stores with the addition of Reebok, which will bring its ecommerce platform to more than 1 billion dollars and its total retail sales to 5.5 billion dollars.

“Reebok is the most monumental acquisition in ABG’s history,” said Jamie Salter, founder, chairman and CEO of ABG. “Because of the reach of Reebok’s business around the globe, an essential part of the strategy was to maintain the brand hub that supports and guides a global partner network to preserve and nurture the brand’s heartbeat around the globe.”

Sparc will become a global hub for the new Reebok Design Group, which is responsible for all design, development, innovation and creative services to partners around the world. This will ensure that the brand’s history, vision and ethos will continue to be upheld, with president of Reebok, Mat O’Toole and SVP and GM, product, Todd Krinsky running all of these functions.

“We are thrilled to continue Reebok’s journey under the ownership of ABG,” said O’Toole. “We’re equally excited for the drive and support that Sparc will deliver to the Reebok brand. Both partners bring significant expertise in global brand building, marketing and retail.”

ABG has also signed additional partners in other key regions, such as The Falic Group for Latin America, excluding Mexico, Brazil and Argentina, Accent Group Limited for Australia and New Zealand and Mgs for Israel.

The newly added partners will partner with the Reebok Design Group to evolve product design, development, innovation and creative direction.

The transfer of ownership of the Reebok brand from Adidas to ABG is expected to close in the beginning of 2022, upon which the agreements will become effective.

“Reebok is a remarkable brand and onboarding it into ABG’s platform is being made possible through a collaborative effort,” said Nick Woodhouse, president and CMO of ABG. “We look forward to working together to position the brand for long-term growth.”