ABG enhances Reebok's partnership with Footlocker

Authentic Brands Group has enhanced its partnership with sneaker retailer Foot Locker, Inc. for the Reebok brand within the United States. Through this agreement, Foot Locker, Inc. and its brands will deepen their assortment with Reebok and will exclusively carry select Reebok footwear models for men, women, and kids in its company-owned stores and e-commerce websites in the United States. This includes exclusivity of iconic basketball footwear from celebrated names and collections including styles from Allen Iverson and Shaquille O'Neal in the United States.

"We are thrilled to announce our Reebok partnership with Foot Locker as they are an essential part of our strategic growth plan for the brand," said Jamie Salter, founder, chairman, and CEO at ABG, in a statement. "We are excited to partner with a retailer who holds such an important position with both sports and lifestyle audiences and look forward to driving brand heat with new and iconic product."

"We are incredibly excited to partner with ABG and Reebok to gain exclusive access to industry-renowned product," said Richard Johnson, chairman and CEO of Foot Locker, Inc., in a statement. "This partnership builds on our commitment to elevate the customer experience, offer consumers high heat product from the biggest brands, and build collaborations with the biggest names in sneaker culture."

Foot Locker, Inc. will work with Reebok Design Group, the brand’s global hub for design, development, innovation, and the supplier of core product categories. Foot Locker, Inc. anticipates the rollout of an expanded Reebok assortment across its various banners to begin in Fall 2022. The transfer of ownership of the Reebok brand from adidas to ABG is expected to close in Q1 of 2022.