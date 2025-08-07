ABG refutes claims of selling Reebok to Anta Sports
Authentic Brands Group (ABG) has dismissed rumours of a potential sale of its Reebok brand to the Chinese company Anta Sports.
According to an internal memo obtained by Footwear News, ABG has no intentions of divesting the brand. The memo states, “Authentic has no plans to divest Reebok - not now, not ever,” and affirms the company's commitment to growing the brand.
Rumours of the sale, with some sources even claiming the deal was complete, had surfaced earlier in the week. ABG officially acquired Reebok in March 2022 in a deal valued at 2.1 billion dollars.
