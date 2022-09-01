ABG strikes partnership deals for Frye, Tretorn and Volcom

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) has announced two new deals regarding its brands Frye, Tretorn and Volcom, putting the labels on course for US and Canada expansions.

Its first partnership builds on its relationship with NYC Alliance and has granted the apparel company the rights to design, produce and distribute men’s and women’s sportswear for Frye and Tretorn.

The new collections, set to debut in spring 2023, will be available at a range of department stores, specialty retailers and online across the US and Canada.

“Frye and Tretorn are beloved brands that resonate strongly with their respective target consumers,” said Christina Martin Pieper, SVP of brand, lifestyle at ABG, in a release.

Pieper continued: “Through this partnership with NYC Alliance, we are able to build upon Frye and Tretorn’s expansive lifestyle offerings and offer uniquely designed product for a growing segment of the brands’ businesses.”

Additionally, ABG has also struck up additional agreements with Warson Brands, its longtime partner of Reebok. The deals will see the manufacturer design, develop and distribute occupational footwear for the Frye and Volcom brands in the US and Canada.

As part of the partnership, the Frye Company will be launching a new related footwear line called Frye Supply, while Volcom will continue to offer its skate-inspired work shoes, each to become available at select workwear and specialty accounts in spring 2023.

Each design will incorporate the specifications required to meet the ASTM 2413 safety standards, ABG said in a release.