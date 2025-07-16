About You reports progress in revenue and earnings after acquisition by Zalando

A few days after the acquisition by online retailer Zalando SE, Hamburg-based e-commerce group About You Holding SE (About You) presented its results for the first quarter of the 2025/26 financial year. On Tuesday, the company announced increases in revenue and operating profit, as expected.

“The results were driven by the targeted implementation of the group’s strategic initiatives. The improving market environment and strict operating cost control also contributed,” About You explained in a statement.

In the months from March to May, group revenue amounted to 549.4 million euros. This represented an increase of 6.0 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the company, it benefited, among other things, from the “offline-to-online channel shift” and “good weather conditions”. These factors led to a “positive start to the SS25 season”. A “key driver” of revenue growth was also the 8.4 percent increase in the number of active customers to 13.3 million, according to a statement.

Although the gross margin fell from 43.2 to 42.2 percent due to one-off effects and discounts, the group was able to significantly increase its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA). It reached 16.3 million euros, exceeding the level of the same quarter of the previous year by 79.1 percent.

Adjusted for special effects, EBITDA increased by 53.9 percent to 23.2 million euros. The adjusted EBITDA margin grew from 2.9 to 4.2 percent. The significant improvement resulted from “strict operating cost control” and “positive economies of scale in fulfilment and administrative costs,” the company explained. These factors more than offset an increase in marketing expenses.

In light of the figures and a “solid start” to the second quarter, management maintained its forecasts for the year. It continues to expect “moderate” revenue growth for 2025/26. It also expects “a strong increase in adjusted EBITDA compared to the previous year”.