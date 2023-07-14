About You, YNAP and Zalando expand educational climate initiative

Now in their second year of collaboration, Yoox Net-a-Porter (YNAP) and Zalando, together with German fashion retailer About You, are set to expand on their ongoing ‘Fashion Leap for Climate’ initiative with a refresh of their educational platform.

The three online retailers will be growing their co-created platform by inviting 250 brand partners to join, building on the 55 brands who took part in the first year.

First launched in 2022, the cooperative introduced the platform to allow brands to measure their own carbon footprints and set targets that align with climate science.

According to a press release, brand partners who took part reported an 85 percent uptick in understanding science-based targets (SBTs) after completing the learning programmes.

All partners also said they would recommend the platform to others, while over half further cited that they were planning to set SBTs within the next year.

For the second year, the trio said they are focused on bringing greater value and flexibility to a wider selection of brand partners, now allowing participants to join a live eight-week course through either bespoke support or a self-directed, on-demand learning function.

In the near future, the group said that there was potential to scale the platform’s reach to become available to every fashion brand partner and the wider industry.

In a release, David Schneider, co-CEO of Zalando SE, said: "At Zalando, we are committed to bringing together different stakeholders in the industry to collectively tackle challenges. We believe this is crucial to drive positive impact across the industry.”