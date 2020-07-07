Absolutely acquires Go-Betweens Couriers

Absolutely, the longest-serving London courier since 1865, has acquired Go-Between Couriers Ltd for an undisclosed sum.

Go-Betweens is a London-centric courier company operating from Holborn offering sameday, next day and international delivery services, and will be added to Absolutely’s offering as part of the company’s growth strategy and follows the acquisition of 3D Couriers in 2018.

Established in 1986, Go-Betweens operates a wide range of vehicles including push bikes, motorbikes and vans and will continue to be operated under its existing Go-Betweens brand in the short-term supported by the same team of experienced professionals to “ensure a seamless transition,” explained Absolutely in a statement.

The management team of Go-Betweens will remain with the business following the acquisition.

Commenting on the acquisition, Stuart Godman, chief executive of Absolutely said: “We are delighted to have acquired such a well-established business and there are significant synergies between the two companies as we share key common values and goals.

“This acquisition underpins our business strategy to continue growing over the coming years and adds significant experience to our team. Our utmost priority is the customer and we will continue to provide outstanding service in the sameday, UK overnight, International and temperature-controlled markets. We are really excited about welcoming the Go-Between team to the Absolutely family.”

Absolutely is a privately run business that employs more than 100 people across its three London locations and now has access to over 250 couriers, servicing more than 6,000 corporate accounts ranging from well-known fashion brands to law firms.

