Abu Dhabi fund propels sustainable fashion-forward brand Pangaia

Abu Dhabi's Royal Group has acquired a majority stake in Pangaia, the innovative materials technology and lifestyle brand that has been reimagining textile production through environmental consciousness.

The acquisition represents more than a traditional private equity transaction, signaling a strategic alignment between an emerging Middle Eastern investment powerhouse and a brand at the forefront of sustainable fashion innovation.

Royal Group, led by Chairman H.H. Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has demonstrated a sophisticated approach to diversification, with investments spanning media, trade, financing, real estate, entertainment, and retail. This latest move into the fashion technology sector suggests a nuanced understanding of global market trends and the rising importance of sustainability-driven brands.

Pangaia, co-founded by former fashion influencer Miroslava Duma, has distinguished itself through groundbreaking material science, developing textiles from innovative sources like seaweed, volcanic minerals, and recycled materials. The B Corp certified brand has cultivated a significant following among environmentally conscious consumers and investors seeking purpose-driven enterprises.

The strategic partnership gains additional significance within Abu Dhabi's unique economic landscape. The region offers an attractive regulatory environment, featuring no corporate tax or income tax, which provides substantial financial incentives for international investments.

Royal Group's stated vision to partner with "forward-thinking ventures that embody innovation and social impact" suggests the fund is positioning itself at the intersection of technological innovation, sustainability, and fashion—a sector experiencing rapid transformation.