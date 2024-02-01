Academia Diffusa by Gruppo Florence launches shoemaking course

The Gruppo Florence advances its Academia Diffusa project with a course in shoemaking, a new funded professional training course to become an operator in the processes of mastication, sewing, and cutting of leather/fabric, specifically for the footwear industry.

The course will be carried out in collaboration with Taccetti, a family-run Italian business in Montelupo Fiorentino that has been specialising in high-quality women's footwear since 1954, and Polimoda Professional Training, the section dedicated to professional education of the prestigious fashion school which is deeply rooted in the city of Florence.

The project will be co-financed by the Tuscany Region under the public call for just-in-time training. The course, which will kick off in the second half of February, is open to 15 residents or domiciled individuals in a municipality within the Tuscany Region.

They will receive high-quality theoretical and practical training (sewing, edging, finishing, accessory application) and, upon completion, will have the opportunity to join Taccetti and pursue a professional career in the luxury footwear sector.

The programme is completely free of charge thanks to funding from the Tuscany Region within the framework of the ‘Just in Time’ training programme. The programme allows participants to obtain a professionally recognised qualification at the European level in the footwear sector.

The duration is 900 hours, with mandatory attendance, including 420 hours of classroom and laboratory sessions, 450 hours dedicated to an internship, and 30 hours of collective and individual orientation. Classes will take place at Polimoda in Florence and at the Taccetti company headquarters in Montelupo Fiorentino, also in the Florence region.

Commenting on the news in a statement, Attila Kiss, CEO of Gruppo Florence, said: "Investing in training for the fashion sector is crucial to bring young people closer to craftsmanship and restore the role of manufacturing within the Italian production landscape."

Applications for the programme closed on Tuesday, January 30th. Applications collected by the employment centres of the Tuscany Region will be forwarded to the company for candidate selection.

This article was originally published in FashionUnited.IT. Translation and edit from Italian into English: Veerle Versteeg.