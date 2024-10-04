Accent Group to distribute Lacoste and Dickies in Australia and New Zealand

Accent Group has announced its appointment as the exclusive distributor for Lacoste and Dickies in the Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) regions.

The two brands are currently sold in ANZ through direct-to-consumer channels, online and owned stores and via wholesale – the former into department stores and other specialty retailers, while the latter is focused on specialty streetwear and youth stores, such as Glue Store and Universal.

Both distribution deals are expected to commence in 2025, with Lacoste’s to begin upon the finalisation of an agreement with the former distributor. The brand will then move into an eight year deal with Accent, while Dickies is to partner with Accent for an initial five year term.

In a release announcing the new deals, CEO Daniel Agostinelli commented: “The addition of both of these new global brands continues Accent’s strategic drive to grow our business in the Lifestyle Apparel and footwear market, in particular the apparel market.

“Both brands are sold and can be expanded in existing Accent banners along with a strong presence in direct online sales. Further scale can be achieved with standalone stores and through Accent’s 2,000 strong network of wholesale accounts.”