Accessories brand Ego posts 150 percent jump in annual turnover

Figures released by Manchester-based accessories brand Ego, for the year 2020, show that revenue increased by 150 percent in comparison to 2019, and traffic to the site rose by an average of 50 percent with 100,000s of visitors to the site daily. In what has been a difficult year, Ego credits 2020’s success to a a string of major collaborations and the brand’s first TV advertising campaign.

Commenting on the successful year, the company’s Co-CEO Adeel Fiaz said in a statement: “Despite 2020 being a challenging year for the British High Street, Ego has seen our best yet. Revenue has increased by 150 percent to over 25 million pounds and traffic has increased on average by 50 percent daily, an enormous accolade for a shoe & accessory brand. There are plenty of factors to credit to this year of success, including our Stateside collaborations with Stassie Karanikolaou & Yris Palmer and our two collections with one of the UK’s biggest influencers, Molly-Mae Hague.”

The company added that the brand’s ability to identify key product lines and maximise on the increased demand in loungewear has also played a significant role. The success has also been reflected in Ego’s social statistics, with Instagram followers up by 700,000 this year - November proved the most popular month with an increase of 130,000 followers, 90,000 of which was over Black Friday Weekend.

Ego finishes the year with their latest campaign, “Givin’ 2020 The Boot” that lends itself to figures showing that boot sales have increased by 10 percent year-on-year. Best selling boot styles include the Vakili Black Fishnet, Commander in Black, Flame Black PU and Hayden Black Lycra.

Picture credit:B The Communications Agency