Accused murderer ends up as a Shein model: a reminder of the risks of AI

The image of Luigi Mangione, accused of murdering the chief executive officer of UnitedHealthcare, began circulating online a few months ago. He became a strange and unexpected idol, with women queuing at the courthouse door.

His definitive leap to virality came when his image was projected in a Boston nightclub. This occurred during a Disney-themed party, while Hannah Montana's "He Could Be the One" played. The song is about the excitement and confusion the protagonist feels upon realising that someone special could be "the one" for her.

This week, his image appeared in another unexpected place: as a model for a product on Shein's website. However, it's impossible that Mangione posed for this campaign, as he is in prison without bail.

"The image was shared by a third-party seller and was immediately removed as soon as it was identified. Shein applies strict standards to all content on the platform," the company explained to FashionUnited. "We are conducting a thorough review, further strengthening our control systems, and will take the necessary measures against the seller in accordance with our policies," they assured.

A technical slip-up that puts the spotlight on the risks of automation and the fragility of control systems on platforms with infinite catalogues.

Phrases such as "Free Luigi" or "Luigi Mangione Fan Club" can be read on the bracelets. Mangione's supporters gathered outside Manhattan Criminal Court to protest against the US healthcare system, while he appeared at a hearing on murder and terrorism charges in New York State. Credits: Selcuk Acar / Anadolu via AFP

A face in the age of AI

How is it possible that the image of a murder suspect ends up as a catalogue model? The answer lies in artificial intelligence training systems. When a face goes viral, its presence multiplies in open databases, forums, or poorly regulated repositories used to train some AIs. From there, low-cost tools can "learn" to use these images without considering the context.

In Shein's case, much of the content comes from third-party sellers. These sellers often seek technological shortcuts to produce large quantities of promotional material quickly. Therefore, it is possible that a seller used a low-cost AI tool without checking the final result.

Although artificial intelligence offers undeniable advantages for commerce and fashion, the sector must invest in more careful and transparent solutions. This is to prevent incidents that could damage its reputation. H&M, for example, has resorted to using digital twins. These are digital models created from real people who, in exchange for payment, give up the right to recreate and exploit their image in a controlled manner. This system guarantees both the models' rights and the traceability of the content, maintaining innovation without losing control.

Separately, Desigual is developing its strategy with specialised partners.

