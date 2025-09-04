Accused murderer ends up as a Shein model: a reminder of the risks of AI
The image of Luigi Mangione, accused of murdering the chief executive officer of UnitedHealthcare, began circulating online a few months ago. He became a strange and unexpected idol, with women queuing at the courthouse door.
His definitive leap to virality came when his image was projected in a Boston nightclub. This occurred during a Disney-themed party, while Hannah Montana's "He Could Be the One" played. The song is about the excitement and confusion the protagonist feels upon realising that someone special could be "the one" for her.
This week, his image appeared in another unexpected place: as a model for a product on Shein's website. However, it's impossible that Mangione posed for this campaign, as he is in prison without bail.
"The image was shared by a third-party seller and was immediately removed as soon as it was identified. Shein applies strict standards to all content on the platform," the company explained to FashionUnited. "We are conducting a thorough review, further strengthening our control systems, and will take the necessary measures against the seller in accordance with our policies," they assured.
A technical slip-up that puts the spotlight on the risks of automation and the fragility of control systems on platforms with infinite catalogues.
A face in the age of AI
How is it possible that the image of a murder suspect ends up as a catalogue model? The answer lies in artificial intelligence training systems. When a face goes viral, its presence multiplies in open databases, forums, or poorly regulated repositories used to train some AIs. From there, low-cost tools can "learn" to use these images without considering the context.
In Shein's case, much of the content comes from third-party sellers. These sellers often seek technological shortcuts to produce large quantities of promotional material quickly. Therefore, it is possible that a seller used a low-cost AI tool without checking the final result.
Although artificial intelligence offers undeniable advantages for commerce and fashion, the sector must invest in more careful and transparent solutions. This is to prevent incidents that could damage its reputation. H&M, for example, has resorted to using digital twins. These are digital models created from real people who, in exchange for payment, give up the right to recreate and exploit their image in a controlled manner. This system guarantees both the models' rights and the traceability of the content, maintaining innovation without losing control.
Separately, Desigual is developing its strategy with specialised partners.
- The image of Mangione, accused of murder, went viral and unexpectedly appeared as a model on Shein.
- Shein removed the image and explained that it was a mistake by a third-party seller, committing to strengthening its controls.
- The incident highlights the risks of automation and the need for more transparent and careful AI solutions in fashion.
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.
FashionUnited uses AI language tools to speed up translating (news) articles and proofread the translations to improve the end result. This saves our human journalists time they can spend doing research and writing original articles. Articles translated with the help of AI are checked and edited by a human desk editor prior to going online. If you have questions or comments about this process email us at info@fashionunited.com
