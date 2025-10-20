Ace & Tate posts first half year operating profit

Ace & Tate has reported its first profitable half-year, the company announced in a press release. The Dutch eyewear brand's turnover grew by more than 14 percent in the first half of 2025, while optical sales increased by 16 percent.

According to Ace & Tate, this is the result of a new growth and brand strategy, which includes changes to the management team. Earlier this year, Mark de Lange moved from his position as CEO to chief brand officer, making way for Lex van de Vliet. A key focus of the new strategy is offering “good eye care”, which the company identifies as a growing need among Ace & Tate customers.

In the press release, the brand re-emphasises this strategy: “What once began with stylish frames and transparent pricing has evolved into a brand that prioritises personal eye care and optical expertise.” Looking ahead, Ace & Tate aims to make preventative eye care and diagnostics more accessible and expand its number of stores in Europe.