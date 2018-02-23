Achica branches into fashion under Brand Alley’s ownership

Earlier this week UK homewares Dunelm said that it sold Achica, an online store that offers goods at a discount, on February 15. The sale raised 600,000 pounds in cash.

According to Achica’s website, it is now part of BrandAlley. “Having run the Achica business for a year, and gained a better understanding of the business and its customers, we decided that the brand does not fit with the core Dunelm proposition,” said Dunelm’s chairman Andy Harrison.

The UK furniture group purchased WS Group, which includes Worldstores, Achica and Kiddicare out of administration in late 2016.

Harrison also explained that the margins came under pressure due to the “mix effect of acquired Worldstores sales and a higher proportion of end of season and seasonal products.”