Acne skincare brand Peace Out secures 20 million dollar investment

Peace Out Skincare, a cosmetics company focused on acne care, has announced it has secured a 20 million dollar growth investment from purpose-driven private investment firm, 5th Century Partners.

In a release, the company said that the investment would help to fund its ambitions as it continues to expand domestically and internationally, with plans to roll out new products, increase operations and marketing spend and make key new hires.

Peace Out launched five years ago with “the first and only” over-the-counter (OTC) approved acne dot.

Its founder, Enrico Frezza, has developed the brand to address a wider range of skincare concerns, including dark spots, wrinkles and pores, through 12 different patches, strips and liquid products.

Speaking on the news, Frezza said: “This investment will enable us to expand Peace Out domestically and globally, while significantly growing our product offering.

“Additionally, we will drive stronger marketing and engagement campaigns while providing clean, fun and effective easy-to-use skincare solutions to our customers"

Peace Out is available via its own website, as well as Sephora and Amazon, through which it launched on this year after becoming a “fully clean” brand.