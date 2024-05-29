Active Apparel Group announces commitment to new decarbonization program

Active Apparel Group (AAG), a manufacturer of performance apparel for the outdoor lifestyle and active markets, has committed to a more structured approach to reduce its environmental impact across its global operations.

Through its new Environmental Management System (EMS), which was built using the ISO14001 Standard Framework, the company will incorporate key environmental policy commitments while setting targets and strategies to minimize the carbon footprint of its operations across China, Australia, and the USA.

Following a comprehensive third-party audit of its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, AAG has identified several key areas for action. These include reducing Scope 1 energy consumption, minimizing air freight, and decreasing water usage across all business operations. AAG is also committed to the continuous collection and management of production waste, increasing the use of sustainable materials, and the ongoing collection of GHG data to drive continuous improvement in their decarbonization efforts.

Alwrld Credits: Active Apparel Group

"AAG has set time-bound and measurable goals in our efforts to reduce our carbon footprint," said Daniel Hawker, CEO of AAG, in a press release. "We know the majority of the fashion industry's emissions occur in the supply chain. As manufacturers, we take on this responsibility - we want to not only reduce our own operational emissions but enable our customers to understand and manage their own Scope 3 emissions."

The new EMS is part of the company's ongoing Responsible Business Strategy, which sees AAG seeking to push continuous improvement and growth across governance and social and environmental impact. Some of the company's other initiatives focusing on driving positive change across the industry include the Living Wage Audit by Bureau Veritas, Materiality Assessment, Supply Chain Traceability Project, Circularity and Waste Management, and annual third-party audits.

"We want to be part of the solution in moving the industry towards a decarbonized future," added Hawker. AAG's EMS will be fully integrated into the company's operational framework, with specific targets assigned to respective functional areas and a strong emphasis on team education to achieve measurable reductions in environmental impact. Progress will be reported quarterly to stakeholders and will be reviewed by the Board of Directors.

Additional information concerning the EMS and AAG's Environmental Policy can be found on the company website.