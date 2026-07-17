Activewear Group enters administration after 12 years in business

UK clothing and activewear retailer Activewear Group has entered administration, according to a filing published in The Gazette.

Stuart Kelly and Claire Harsley of Mackay Goodwin were appointed joint administrators on July 8. The company, which was established in 2014, specialises in affordable activewear, workwear and uniforms, alongside printing and embroidery services.

Activewear Group operates online and from a warehouse and showroom in Halesowen, West Midlands. Its website is currently running a clearance sale, while some sections of the site are unavailable.

The company’s administration comes amid continued pressure across the UK retail and fashion sectors, with a number of businesses facing insolvency proceedings, store closures and restructuring efforts.

Activewear Group was previously known as Activewear Brands Ltd and trades in the wholesale of clothing and footwear. A charge was also registered against the company in June, shortly before the administration.

The administrators’ appointment was made through the High Court of Justice Business and Property Courts in Birmingham. Further details of the company’s future, including any potential sale or restructuring of the business, have not yet been announced.