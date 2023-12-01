Adidas, Authentic and Kith among honourees at FNAAs 2023

The winners of this year’s Footwear News Achievement Awards (FNAAs) were unveiled during the organisation’s 37th annual awards ceremony this week, where recipients were honoured for their successes throughout 2023.

Speaking on the event, Michael Atmore, editorial director of FN and chief brand officer at Fairchild Media Group, said: “The FNAAs are the industry’s highest honour and they acknowledge the most important accomplishments of the year. Despite a very challenging 2023, this year’s class of winners reflects incredible innovation, design prowess and business acumen.”

The highest accolade of the evening, the Lifetime Achievement Award, went to veteran footwear designers Sam and Libby Edelman, the minds behind the eponymous brand Sam Edelman.

Other designers honoured during the ceremony included Roger Vivier creative director, Gherardo Felloni, for Designer of the Year; New York-based Brandon Blackwood, who received Launch of the Year; and London Fashion Week participant Ancuta Sarca, the recipient of the Emerging Talent Award.

Various industry executives were also among the winners. While co-founder and president of Skechers USA, Michael Greenberg, won Person of the Year, Jordan Brand vice president, Howard White, and Saks’ chief merchandising officer Tracy Margolies were inducted into the FN’s Hall of Fame.

Companies and brands that came out on top were the likes of Authentic Brands Group, for Company of the Year; Adidas, which received Shoe of the Year for the Samba; Kith, the Retailer of the Year; and Hoka, named Brand of the Year.

In the category of ESG, Zappos was recognised for driving awareness for adaptive shopping with the Social Impact Award, while Veja received the Sustainability Leadership Award for its efforts in supporting the circular economy.