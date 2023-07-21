Adidas celebrates Messi’s Miami entry amid wider US football projects

Sports giant Adidas is celebrating Lionel Messi’s entry into Major League Soccer (MLS) as part of a wider effort to engage fans of the swiftly growing football culture in the US.

To bolster this sector, Adidas has announced several ongoing initiatives and investments as the sport gains heightened appreciation in the region.

The announcement comes ahead of Messi’s first match with Inter Miami CF on July 21, prior to which an entourage of Adidas-branded vehicles will sail through the Port of Miami to drop off crates filled with Messi jerseys and footballs to distribute to fans.

Among its other projects, Adidas has also expanded its Just Ball League, a collaboration with the US Soccer Foundation providing free football leagues to youths.

Additionally, the brand is set to support the 2023 Women’s World Cup by providing bespoke away kits and the official match ball of the tournament.

Adidas said the kits draw inspiration from nature and have been combined with performance technology while still allowing for consumer personalisation.

Alongside the kits, Adidas will also be pushing a campaign for the US Women’s National Team, highlighting several athletes, including captain Lindsey Horan.

For the label, the rise of football in the US offers a notable opportunity to address a new audience. According to Adidas, overall soccer participation is a prime driver of this growth, with a 300 percent increase in the US in the past 40 years.