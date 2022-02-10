Adidas extends appointments of Roland Auschel and Brian Grevy

At its meeting today, the supervisory board of Adidas AG extended the appointment of executive board members Roland Auschel and Brian Grevy.

“On behalf of the supervisory board, I am very pleased to announce that we have extended the appointments of both Roland and Brian. Our long-term strategy ‘Own the Game’ has the consumer at its heart. Both Roland and Brian play key roles in bringing this consumer focus to life with their respective functions,” stated Thomas Rabe, chairman of the supervisory board of Adidas AG in a statement.

Auschel is responsible for global sales, by two years beyond 2022 until the end of 2024 and has been a member of the executive board since 2013.

Grevy is responsible for global brands and his term has been extended by five years beyond 2022 until early 2028. Grevy has been a member of the executive board since 2020.