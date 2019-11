Adidas Ag said on Wednesday its Q3 net profit decreased. Revenues increased by 9 percent from the same period last year.

The company's net profit for Q3 was 644 million euros, down from 656 million euros a year earlier. Revenues climbed to 6,410 million euros. The profit margin of the company decreased to 10 percent compared to 11 percent a year ago.

This story was generated by Arria, an AI tool that turns data into stories. You can report errors or bugs to [email protected]