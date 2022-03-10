Adidas reportedly strikes deal with FIGC after Puma cuts ties

Following Puma’s discontinuation of its contract with the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), competitor brand Adidas has reportedly swooped in to nab a four-year deal with the national team.

The sponsorship partnership is said to be worth around 35 million euros annually, according to Reuters, and will cover men’s, women’s and esports teams.

It comes as Puma announced it was stepping down from its almost 20 year relationship with the Italian organisation, stating that “the financials made it a poor business case”.

In a statement addressing the news, the German sportswear company said: “We therefore decided to not exercise our matching right.”

Puma will continue to supply kits for the Women’s Euro 2022 in England and the Men’s World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

FashionUnited has contacted Adidas for a comment on the FIGC deal.