Adidas to begin selling remaining Yeezy products

Adidas has said that it is set to begin selling some of its remaining Yeezy products by the end of May, all to be exclusively available through its e-commerce site and app.

As initially speculated, a “significant amount” will be donated to select organisations that the brand said are tackling discrimination and hate, including, among others, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the Philonise & Keeta Floyd Institute for Social Change, the latter of which will also work with Adidas on community projects.

It marks the first time Adidas x Yeezy products have been available to purchase since the sportswear giant terminated its partnership with Kanye West’s brand in October 2022.

The decision was ignited after West came under fire for anti-semitic and controversial comments late last year, with the general public building up pressure on Adidas to cut ties with the rapper-turned-designer and condemn his words.

The products set to become available will include existing designs and designs initiated in 2022, while a time is still to be determined for additional releases that are currently under consideration.

Adidas noted that the releases of the existing inventory will have no immediate impact on the company’s current financial guidance for 2023.

The company further added that it went ahead with already committed production orders after the partnership ended in order to “protect its supply chain partners from being negatively affected by cancellations”.

In a release, the brand’s CEO, Bjørn Gulden said: “After careful consideration, we have decided to begin releasing some of the remaining Adidas Yeezy products.

“Selling and donating was the preferred option among all organisations and stakeholders we spoke to.

“We believe this is the best solution as it respects the created designs and produced shoes, it works for our people, resolves an inventory problem, and will have a positive impact in our communities. There is no place in sport or society for hate of any kind and we remain committed to fighting against it.”