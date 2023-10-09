Adidas veteran Andrew Rudolph joins Puma as SVP of North America wholesale

Puma has announced the appointment of Andrew Rudolph (Rudi) as senior vice president, wholesale of North American sales. He will begin his journey at Puma on October 10, 2023.

Rudolph, the company said, brings 30 years of experience leading sales strategies and managing distribution decisions for some of the biggest sports accounts in the footwear and apparel industry, including more than 20 years at Adidas.

“Rudi’s proven track record of managing teams and delivering outstanding commercial results, coupled with his deep understanding of the footwear and apparel market and our key customers, will be instrumental as we support our region's continued expansion strategies,” said Bob Philion, president of Puma North America. ‌ The company added that Rudolph will report to Philion and serve on Puma North America’s executive leadership team, representing the sales function for the U.S. and Canada.

In his previous roles, he spent more than 20 years at Adidas, working his way up to vice president of sales for the U.S. Rudolph also served as the director for the mall channel of distribution, including Foot Locker, Champs, JD/Finish Line, Journey’s, and Dick’s Sporting Goods, among many others. ‌

In his most recent role as senior vice president of wholesale at Cole Haan, Rudolph achieved more than 70 percent revenue growth in three years and reached the highest revenue number in company history.

‌“I have closely followed the brand’s rapid growth over the past few years and I believe there are still many more opportunities for Puma to elevate within the North American marketplace,” said Rudolph.